Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $8.43 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 2.0% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $41,071,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 815,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 83,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after buying an additional 781,045 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,974,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.24.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

