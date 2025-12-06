Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 426.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 355.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $101.39 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

