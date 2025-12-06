JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

NYSE DG opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

