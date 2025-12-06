Lynch Group (ASX:LGL) Insider Acquires A$1,414,923.60 in Stock

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Toll purchased 658,104 shares of Lynch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,414,923.60.

Lynch Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Lynch Group alerts:

Lynch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.