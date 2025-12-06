Lynch Group (ASX:LGL) Insider Acquires A$1,414,923.60 in Stock

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Toll purchased 658,104 shares of Lynch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,414,923.60.
Lynch Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.27.
Lynch Group Company Profile
