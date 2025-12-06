Insider Selling: Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Insider Sells $1,173,000.00 in Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,760. The trade was a 89.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dongfang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Dongfang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $71,400.00.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 2.9%

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%.The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 864,194 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 11.7% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 4,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 488,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,321,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 551,508 shares during the period. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,960,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 419,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Nuvation Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $10.00 price target on Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

