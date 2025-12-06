Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai Sells 7,263 Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,221,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.