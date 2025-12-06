MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Argus increased their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $409.62 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $419.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -470.83 and a beta of 1.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.13, for a total value of $271,666.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,474.71. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,051,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,039,560. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,172 shares of company stock worth $31,450,450 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

