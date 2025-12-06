Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $850.00 to $1,057.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.36.

REGN opened at $718.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $650.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

