Insider Selling: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $829,250.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $829,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,391,190 shares in the company, valued at $211,995,772.30. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $798,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $5,096,000.00.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
Shares of VITL stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.06. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 20,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 18.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
