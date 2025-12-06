Insider Selling: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $829,250.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $829,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,391,190 shares in the company, valued at $211,995,772.30. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $798,000.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $5,096,000.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.06. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 20,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 18.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

