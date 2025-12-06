Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of Waters worth $60,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 475.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $423.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $394.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.34. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.