Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) COO Sells $14,712,937.80 in Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Dumont sold 210,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $14,712,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 446,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,695.68. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Dumont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Patrick Dumont sold 135,603 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $9,215,579.88.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Patrick Dumont sold 17,352 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $1,196,767.44.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $70.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,072,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,874,063,000 after buying an additional 1,822,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $607,373,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $436,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,902,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $430,863,000 after purchasing an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

