Veea (VEEA) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) is one of 253 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Veea to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Veea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veea and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veea 1 0 0 0 1.00 Veea Competitors 2092 10743 21066 593 2.58

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Veea’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veea has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Veea has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veea’s peers have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veea and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veea $140,000.00 -$47.55 million 47.07 Veea Competitors $2.11 billion $337.60 million -28.24

Veea’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Veea. Veea is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Veea and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea -804.53% N/A -0.37% Veea Competitors -224.31% -66.64% -6.32%

Summary

Veea peers beat Veea on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

