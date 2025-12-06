Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) vs. biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Critical Contrast

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get biote alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for biote and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 1 1 1 0 2.00 Jin Medical International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

biote currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

This table compares biote and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 14.72% -21.86% 15.68% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and Jin Medical International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $197.19 million 0.59 $3.16 million $0.79 3.23 Jin Medical International $23.50 million 1.58 $3.68 million N/A N/A

Jin Medical International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than biote.

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 9.29, indicating that its stock price is 829% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats Jin Medical International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.