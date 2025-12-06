ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $112.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on ICF International from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ICF International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $228,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,423.76. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,498. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 126.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 464,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,113,000 after buying an additional 259,581 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 328,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,295 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,354,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 5,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. ICF International has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.43.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). ICF International had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $465.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

