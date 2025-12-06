Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $31.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.0909.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 365.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

