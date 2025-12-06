Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.57. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $110,186.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,934.04. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $75,268.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 430,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,206.25. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $437,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 67.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5,593.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

