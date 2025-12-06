First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 46,547 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.11% of Landstar System worth $101,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 118.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Landstar System by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $142.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $190.69. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 142.0%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

