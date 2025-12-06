First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 353,798 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 353,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Sempra Energy worth $112,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,584,032,000 after buying an additional 1,220,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,774,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,370,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,305,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,173,000 after buying an additional 161,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 500 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $45,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,988.80. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,693 shares of company stock worth $5,507,997. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.