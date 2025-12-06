First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 212,403 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Biogen worth $109,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 134.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.73.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $181.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $185.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

