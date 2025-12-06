Universal Display Corporation $OLED Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.47% of Universal Display worth $108,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Universal Display by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OLED stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

