First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,054 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $104,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 10.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at $4,892,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $198.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.12. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $245.87.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

