First Trust Advisors LP Buys 46,552 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.79% of Granite Construction worth $114,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $21,966,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $24,812,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 106.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,875 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 95.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 454,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 221,709 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $801,221.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,977.38. The trade was a 42.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. Granite Construction had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

