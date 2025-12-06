First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 143,084 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,084 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $128,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $6,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,600. This represents a 27.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total value of $28,650,425.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,479.20. The trade was a 72.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $67,326,816 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $455.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

