EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2,072.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after buying an additional 73,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,515,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ORLY opened at $98.89 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.