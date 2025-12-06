First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of PDD worth $123,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PDD by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,079,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,556,000 after purchasing an additional 416,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PDD by 37.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,897,000 after purchasing an additional 812,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Up 0.7%

PDD opened at $117.62 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

