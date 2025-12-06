First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Prudential Financial worth $124,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PRU opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $127.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.18%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $861,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,204.15. This trade represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.