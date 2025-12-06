First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Diamondback Energy worth $138,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.48. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

