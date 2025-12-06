First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 55,924 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Ingredion worth $133,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.61.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.07%.Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Wall Street Zen cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

