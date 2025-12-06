First Trust Advisors LP Buys 141,872 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Ryder System worth $126,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 103.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $195.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Ryder System’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

