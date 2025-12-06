EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTES opened at $101.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $102.39.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.