Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,255 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $57,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.90 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.