GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after buying an additional 675,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,340,346,000 after purchasing an additional 432,084 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $330.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.93.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.