First Trust Advisors LP Has $99.48 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.82% of RBC Bearings worth $99,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,946,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 633,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 428,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,905,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $443.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $290.56 and a fifty-two week high of $449.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.08.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,557. This trade represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RBC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 target price on RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.