First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $96,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $718.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $650.69 and a 200-day moving average of $588.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $767.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.36.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

