Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,218 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $47,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after purchasing an additional 96,747 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

WEC opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

