The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,824 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Middleby worth $64,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,029,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,931 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,319,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 621,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132,191 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,453,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Middleby from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $126.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.21 million. Middleby had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

