Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $50.12 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $50,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 42.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 52.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3%

DUK opened at $116.49 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

