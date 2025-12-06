First Trust Advisors LP Sells 115,199 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Rogers Communication worth $95,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 30.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 52.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 176.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

