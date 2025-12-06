Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 11,523 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $55,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,816,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,632,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.8%

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 19.86%.Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

