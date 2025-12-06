Dodge & Cox Sells 20,941,055 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,941,055 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 99.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 121.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

