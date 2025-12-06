Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $97,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.3% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $466.76 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synopsys from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

