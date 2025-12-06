Mark Maloney Sells 25,803,360 Shares of Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Maloney sold 25,803,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.00, for a total value of A$129,016,800.00.
Mark Maloney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 11th, Mark Maloney sold 939,776 shares of Pantoro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.90, for a total value of A$4,601,143.30.
Pantoro Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.
About Pantoro
Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.
