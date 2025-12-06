Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $6,871,260.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $6,871,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 692,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,983,017.05. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $28,475,760.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $30,318,920.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $28,135,920.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $29,162,520.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $28,499,360.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $124.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 74.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Airbnb by 53.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 52.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,590,000 after buying an additional 850,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.88.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

