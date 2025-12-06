Thomas Taira Sells 25,000 Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,832 shares in the company, valued at $32,332,800. The trade was a 23.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.01, for a total value of $3,750,100.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Thomas Taira sold 952 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $309,400.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $400.34 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.51.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $38,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.10.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

