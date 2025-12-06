Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Sells $4,425,981.60 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $4,425,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 305,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,441.60. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENTG opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.44. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Entegris by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 61.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

