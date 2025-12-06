EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Gold $UGL

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 286,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 225,712 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth about $7,851,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 252.4% in the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the second quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 218.5% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:UGL opened at $53.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

