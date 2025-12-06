Head-To-Head Contrast: BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) vs. Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR)

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synergy CHC and BJ’s Wholesale Club”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC $34.83 million 0.59 $2.12 million $0.29 6.33 BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.50 billion 0.58 $534.42 million $4.34 21.05

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Wholesale Club, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Synergy CHC has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC 7.77% -19.51% 14.25% BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.72% 28.66% 7.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synergy CHC and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 1 2 0 2.67 BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 9 10 0 2.53

Synergy CHC currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 363.22%. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $111.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

