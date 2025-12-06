Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.93.

AMZN opened at $229.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

