Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $15.60. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $15.5150, with a volume of 2,024 shares traded.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.09.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Equitable Financial had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

