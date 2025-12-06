Singlepoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Singlepoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0003. Singlepoint shares last traded at $0.0003, with a volume of 3,633 shares traded.

Singlepoint Stock Performance

Singlepoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

